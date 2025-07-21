Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

