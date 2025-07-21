OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 974 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

