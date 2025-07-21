Head-To-Head Contrast: Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) & CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 17.01% 11.80% 3.51% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $10.29 billion 4.09 $1.77 billion $3.66 23.04 CLP $11.66 billion 1.81 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and CLP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CLP.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Service Enterprise Group and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 CLP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus target price of $89.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than CLP.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats CLP on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs. The PSEG Power segment engages in nuclear generation businesses; and supplies power and natural gas to nuclear power plants and gas storage facilities activities. As of December 31, 2023, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 866,600 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,953 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 10,382 MVA; 109 MVA aggregate installed capacity for substations; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations; and 158 MegaWatts defined conditions of installed PV solar capacity. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1903 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

