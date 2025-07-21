Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,029.18. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

