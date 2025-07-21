Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Wiluna Mining Co. Limited (ASX:WMX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.
Wiluna Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Wiluna Mining Company Profile
