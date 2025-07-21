OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

