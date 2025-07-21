Defence (LON:ALRT) Announces Earnings Results

Defence (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (11.32) (($0.15)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Defence Stock Performance
Shares of ALRT stock opened at GBX 0.46 ($0.01) on Monday. Defence has a 1 year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
About Defence
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defence
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Streaming Stocks to Watch as Subscribers Drive Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- America Wants Drone Dominance: Are These Stocks Ready to Soar?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Defence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.