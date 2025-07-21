Mony Group (LON:MONY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Mony Group Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.68) on Monday. Mony Group has a 1 year low of GBX 174 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.40 ($3.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Mony Group alerts:

Mony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.