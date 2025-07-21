Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AGX opened at $206.89 on Monday. Argan has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $246.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.33.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total transaction of $732,706.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,888.95. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total transaction of $3,307,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,871.16. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

