J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SDY stock opened at $138.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

