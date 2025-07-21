Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSSX opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $27.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

