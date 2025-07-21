J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $218.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.74. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.