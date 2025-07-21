Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 459 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $189.98 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

