Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

