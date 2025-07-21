Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $365.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

