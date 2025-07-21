AMG National Trust Bank Sells 29 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $565.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.73 and its 200 day moving average is $522.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

