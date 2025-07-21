Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $565.01 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

