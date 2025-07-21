Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.55.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $281.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

