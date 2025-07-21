Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after buying an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,389,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 166,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,425,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $131.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

