Csenge Advisory Group Sells 10,380 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.39 on Monday. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.