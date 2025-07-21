WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
