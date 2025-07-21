Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $527,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 27.8%

Shares of IDV opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

