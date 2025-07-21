WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.