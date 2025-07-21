WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

