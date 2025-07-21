451 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $499.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.48. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

