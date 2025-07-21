Head to Head Comparison: OPAL Fuels (OPAL) versus Its Peers

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OPAL Fuels to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels’ peers have a beta of -71.88, suggesting that their average share price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -0.24% -1.84% 0.29% OPAL Fuels Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OPAL Fuels and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million $11.03 million 126.00 OPAL Fuels Competitors $3.59 billion $321.70 million 6.08

OPAL Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels. OPAL Fuels is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OPAL Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 1 1 1 0 2.00 OPAL Fuels Competitors 263 991 1654 56 2.51

OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 3.75%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

