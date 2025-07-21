WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Arete downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

