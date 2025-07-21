Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,197.24 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,193.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.