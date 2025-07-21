Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $808.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.14. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

