Pixer Eternity (PXT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Pixer Eternity token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pixer Eternity has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pixer Eternity has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $137.30 thousand worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pixer Eternity Token Profile

Pixer Eternity’s launch date was March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity. The official message board for Pixer Eternity is medium.com/@pixereternity. The official website for Pixer Eternity is pixer.club.

Buying and Selling Pixer Eternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.00242029 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $96,293.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

