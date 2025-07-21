MemeCore Self Reported Market Cap Hits $701.30 Million (M)

MemeCore (M) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, MemeCore has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One MemeCore token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. MemeCore has a total market cap of $701.30 million and approximately $211.31 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MemeCore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118,458.84 or 0.99997812 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,305.28 or 0.99606250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Profile

MemeCore launched on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,579,304,706 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 0.41634196 USD and is up 20.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $156,373,338.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MemeCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MemeCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.