Wrapped XTZ Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $13.83 million worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded up 60.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 1.08572614 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,932,344.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

