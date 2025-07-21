Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWP stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $140.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.