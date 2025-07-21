Contrasting Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atkore alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 6.48% 20.81% 10.61% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 4 3 0 2.43 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Atkore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

1.0% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.20 billion 0.78 $472.87 million $5.20 14.28 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $472.67 million 0.07 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Risk & Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.