Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $276.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

