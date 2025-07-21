United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $40.70 on Monday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.