Comparing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Northern Oil and Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.20 billion 1.43 $376.00 million $5.51 9.31 Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 1.21 $520.31 million $6.42 4.24

Northern Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 10 2 3.08 Northern Oil and Gas 0 5 4 1 2.60

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $62.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $38.78, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than California Resources.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. California Resources pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 13.70% 11.45% 5.64% Northern Oil and Gas 26.64% 23.46% 10.14%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats California Resources on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

