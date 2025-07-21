Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $706,000 Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,831,000 after purchasing an additional 536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcosa by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACA opened at $89.93 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

