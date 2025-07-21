Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGG opened at $98.11 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.