Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VUG stock opened at $448.39 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.95 and its 200-day moving average is $403.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.