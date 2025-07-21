Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after buying an additional 240,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after buying an additional 199,556 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,618,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $216,544,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,102,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GMED opened at $56.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.