Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MO opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.