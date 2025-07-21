Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $799,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $202.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

