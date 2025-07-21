CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,941,000 after purchasing an additional 334,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,036,000 after buying an additional 27,799,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,490,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,205,000 after buying an additional 406,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,880,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 431,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

