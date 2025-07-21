Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after buying an additional 138,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,419,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $69.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

