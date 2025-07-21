18,718 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BILL by 3,947.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 303.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 145.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.