Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $701,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $118,038,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $74,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CSL opened at $410.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

