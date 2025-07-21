iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

