Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,541 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

