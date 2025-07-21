AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $107.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

